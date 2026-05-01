Prior Extinction codes for May 2026 to unlock THESE exciting rewards 

Build your own thriving dinosaur realm by mastering Prior Extinctions codes. These rewards include a range of exciting things: eggs, fossils, amber, and revival tokens, securing your prehistoric companions.
With the correct strategy and these Prior Extinction codes, players can propel and accelerate their progress.
Prior Extinction codes of May 2026
RecodeRelease! - 5k amber, a Melanistic egg, and a Leucistic egg
Welcome26 - 100k amber, 5k fossils, and a rare token
LunarFixes! - Redeem for one Melanistic egg, Leucistic egg, and one rare revival token
LovelyValentinesGift2026 - revival tokens, eggs, amber, and more
HaveSomeEggs! - two melanistic eggs, two leucistic eggs, two garden eggs, and two retro eggs
FirstCode2026! - a common revival token and a rare revival token
HallowenEggs! - two halloween eggs and 5k amber
Prior Extinction codes of May 2026 expired codes:
- EasterEvent
- HotSmudge
- GemFix
- JurassicUpdate
- PrismaticEventFix
- TunnelDweller
- HotSmudge
- Laacer
- WoofWoof
- PostTV
- Valentine2025
- Easter
- 2yearsBirthday
- GullibleFish
How to redeem Prior Extinction codes?
Follow these steps to redeem Prior Extinction codes:
1: Initially, launch Prior Extinction in Roblox.
2: Before you enter the game, press 'codes' in the menu.
3: Insert your code and hit 'use code'
4: Now enjoy the codes.