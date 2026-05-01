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Prior Extinction codes for May 2026 to unlock THESE exciting rewards

Here's a list of Prior Extinction codes that offer a range of exciting things: eggs, fossils, amber, and revival tokens

Prior Extinction codes for May 2026 to unlock THESE exciting rewards
Prior Extinction codes for May 2026 to unlock THESE exciting rewards 

Build your own thriving dinosaur realm by mastering Prior Extinctions codes. These rewards include a range of exciting things: eggs, fossils, amber, and revival tokens, securing your prehistoric companions.

With the correct strategy and these Prior Extinction codes, players can propel and accelerate their progress. 

Prior Extinction codes of May 2026

RecodeRelease! - 5k amber, a Melanistic egg, and a Leucistic egg

Welcome26 - 100k amber, 5k fossils, and a rare token

LunarFixes! - Redeem for one Melanistic egg, Leucistic egg, and one rare revival token

LovelyValentinesGift2026 - revival tokens, eggs, amber, and more

HaveSomeEggs! - two melanistic eggs, two leucistic eggs, two garden eggs, and two retro eggs

FirstCode2026! - a common revival token and a rare revival token

HallowenEggs! - two halloween eggs and 5k amber

Prior Extinction codes of May 2026 expired codes:

  • EasterEvent
  • HotSmudge
  • GemFix
  • JurassicUpdate
  • PrismaticEventFix
  • TunnelDweller
  • HotSmudge
  • Laacer
  • WoofWoof
  • PostTV
  • Valentine2025
  • Easter
  • 2yearsBirthday
  • GullibleFish

How to redeem Prior Extinction codes?

Follow these steps to redeem Prior Extinction codes:

1: Initially, launch Prior Extinction in Roblox.

2: Before you enter the game, press 'codes' in the menu.

3: Insert your code and hit 'use code'

4: Now enjoy the codes.

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