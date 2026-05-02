Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Lakers star return for West Semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving closer to a Western Conference Semifinals berth but they may have to start the next round without their biggest star.
Luka Doncic, who has been sidelined since April 2 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, is showing signs of progress but remains without a fixed return date.
Recent updates indicate that while Doncic is finally back on the floor, he is not yet ready for game action.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick shared a cautious but hopeful update noting that the star “just continues to kind of do some stuff on the court, was able to move a little bit today on the court, which, you know, most of the stuff had been standstill.”
Despite this movement, insiders suggest a return is still at least two weeks away. NBA reporter Shams Charania explained the situation stating:
“My understanding is it is a slow path on the recovery front for Luka. The expectation is if the Lakers are able to beat Houston and advance, Luka Doncic will be out for the next series.”
However, other reports suggest a more optimistic window targeting a return during Game 3 or 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For now, the Lakers must focus on closing out the Rockets while their superstar focuses on his rehab.