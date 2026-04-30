Alex Cora’s surprising farewell message to Red Sox staff stuns Boston fans

Days after he was suddenly and shockingly fired by the Boston Red Sox as manager, Alex Cora sent an email to the team's employees before departing for his native Puerto Rico.
According to Fox News, before his departure, he texted several prominent reporters, "I'm happy," hours after his firing.
He posted pictures to his Instagram of him and his staff eating dinner and smiling. He turned down the Phillies job this week because he said he was looking forward to spending time with family.
It was an ugly end to a long relationship, and, clearly, it was time. But that does not mean Cora was always unhappy in Boston, a place he not only coached for nearly a decade, but also played.
Cora wrote, “Being part of this organization has meant a great deal to me. As a player and as a manager. Like I always tell free agents, I’m glad my kids grew up here. It’s unique, special and magical. Thank you for treating me with respect and most importantly accept me as AC. I’m grateful for this experience, it made me better.”
"We are happy to have the time to be full time parents, that’s the truth, but also we are disappointed that we didn’t finish the job. I respect the direction the organization is taking. A lot of talented people will help to accomplish the ultimate goal, having another duck boat parade,” he added.
The Red Sox won the 2018 World Series with Cora at the helm, recording 108 regular-season wins along the way.
But the Mookie Betts trade sent them into a tailspin from which they have never truly recovered. Cora is gone, and the next iteration of the Red Sox will have the same pressures as every Boston team before.