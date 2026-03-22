News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon

WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is currently under development and is not yet available to beta testers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a significant upgrade for its disappearing messages feature that may enable users to automatically delete a new message shortly after the recipient reads it.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature "After reading" was found in the latest build of the app and could launch to the instant messaging app soon.

Currently, the Meta-owned WhatsApp enables users to turn on disappearing messages timers of 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, suggesting that any messages sent to the recipient will immediately disappear within that time period that may be quite problematic while sharing sensitive information such as one time password (OTP), a verification code.

To address this issue, WhatsApp is likely to launch the “After Reading' option for a stricter timer to ensure that the message disappears immediately after the message has been seen by the recipient.

The upcoming feature will have a strict 15-minute countdown, which will automatically delete the message right after 15 minutes from both the sender and receiver's chat.

However, if it's left unread, the message will continue to be in the chat for 24 hours after which it will automatically expire and vanish.

Notably, users will have an option to turn on the feature on either a per chat basis or across all conversations.

Availability

WhatsApp’s new feature is currently under development and is not yet available to beta testers, with launch expected in a future update of the app.

OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security
Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users
Google’s Personal Intelligence features now available for all US users
WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers
WhatsApp introduces ‘Guest chat’ feature for beta testers

Popular News

LeBron James achieves historic milestone, sets new all-time record

LeBron James achieves historic milestone, sets new all-time record
an hour ago
Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory

Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory
2 hours ago
Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?

Do GLP-1 diabetes drugs impact heart health?
2 hours ago