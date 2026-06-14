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  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
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Netflix’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Aryan Khan directorial gets major Season 2 update

Netflix’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Season 2 was confirmed in September 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
Netflix’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Aryan Khan directorial gets major Season 2 update
Netflix’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Aryan Khan directorial gets major Season 2 update

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba_*_ds of Bollywood recently received a major update about Season 2.

Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about Netflix series, as per Mid-day, could go on floors next year.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the Indian news outlet was quoted saying, “The effort right now is to make sure the writing feels fresh and original, rather than simply repeating what worked the first time.”

As per the source, Bilal Siddiqi, who was a key creative force behind the first season, is actively working on the scripts.

Moreover, the report suggested that the satirical Netflix series is expected to go on floors by the first quarter of 2027.

As per Rajat, season two is happening and it’s in the works.

Released on September 18, 2025, Season 1 quickly shot to the number 1 spot on Netflix.

The seven-part series features Lakshya Lalwani as an ambitious outside actor Aasmaan Singh.

The series also starred Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh.

The star-studded series had a line-up of cameos from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood explores glamorous, and often absurd inner workings of the film industry.



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