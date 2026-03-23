Trump deploys ICE agents to airports as staff shortage cause chaos

President Donald Trump announced that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will assist airport staff with the security starting Monday.
The effort is set to be led by Broader Czar Tom Homan, who spoke to CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, March 22, sharing that the agents would be at present to take over "non-significant roles" from Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers.
Hooman said that the ICE agents will not be directly involved in screening passengers; instead, they will be used to free up TSA agents to conduct the screenings they are trained to do.
Trump's move came after an earlier warning, where he said that "our brilliant and patriotic" ICE agents would be deployed if lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Travellers are warned to expect worsening airport wait times throughout this weekend as TSA workers go without pay due to a partial government shutdown that began in mid-February.
The union that represents the TSA officers criticised the move, saying staff "deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents".