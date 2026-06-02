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King Charles bestows special honours amid Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie absence

King Chalres has bestowed special honours at Windsor Castle

King Charles bestows special honours amid Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie absence
King Charles bestows special honours amid Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie absence

King Charles has bestowed special honours during a royal engagement, drawing attention as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were notably absent from the occasion.

The royal family shared on social media that the British Monarch has bestowed honours upon 68 individuals at Windsor Castle today, with Luther star Sir Idris Elba among the most prominent recipients collecting his knighthood.

Sharing the snaps from the prestigious event, the palace said in a caption, Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today’s Investiture ceremonies, hosted by The King at Windsor Castle.”

The palace shared the list, noting, “Amongst recipients were… Sir @IdrisElba for services to young people, @TorvillandDeanofficial for services to ice skating and voluntary service, Dame @meera.syal for services to literature, drama and charity, Betty Brown OBE for services to justice, @OfficialPaulChuckle MBE for charitable service.”


Notbaly, the 53-year-old actor was honoured for his services to young people, an award announced in the New Year Honours list.

He founded the Elba Hope Foundation four years ago, focused on youth empowerment, education and community development.

To note, King Chalres has bestowed special honours amid Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s embarked on a special trip to Portugal to mark the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor.

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