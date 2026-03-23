TikTok star Benjamin Gleason arrested on multiple charges including rape

Content Creator Benjamin Gleason was arrested over the weekend in New York for several charges, including two counts of rape.
As reported by TMZ, the 39-year-old was booked on March 20 in connection with multiple felony sex assault charges.
Besides rape counts, Gleason was charged with criminal sex in the first degree by forcible compulsion, sexual abuse in the first degree, aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree, and predatory sexual assault committed against more than one individual.
Reviewing legal documents, the outlet shared that he was also charged with a count of criminal sex acts conducted with a person incapable of consent.
Benjamin Gleason has over 1 million followers on his TikTok account and another 31,000 on Instagram, where he describes himself as a performance artist, AV production guy and musician.
Earlier this month, Gleason was forced to turn to GoFundMe to raise $6,000 for a dental procedure, which was taking a toll on his self-esteem after it was damaged following "years of struggling with addiction".
He shared that while he was "clean and sober" for two years, the hit his teeth took from the past is "something [he] can't fix on [his] own".
Bengamin Gleason is often seen on social media performing songs, lip synching to music and discussing his battles with borderline personality disorder.