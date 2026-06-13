Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively huge win in ‘It Ends with Us’ ruling

Ryan Reynolds has shared first post after a major ruling in his wife, Blake Lively’s, legal case against Justin Baldoni.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 12, the Deadpool & Wolverine star posted a carousel of photos from his journey to Toronto Stadium to support the Canada men’s national soccer team against Bosnia and Herzegovina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“I was not gonna miss this match. Planes, trains, automobiles to get here but completely worth it. Toronto showed up. Canada showed up. One of the greatest atmospheres the sport has seen. So proud of @teamcanada @fifaworldcup @canadasoccer,” he wrote.
Reynolds’ message comes hours after his actress wife landed a huge victory in her legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
In a major ruling, US federal judge Lewin Liman ordered that the Gossip Girl actress is entitled to have her legal fees covered by the Five Feet Apart director after their sexual harassment case.
However, the American actress was denied the damages related to Baldoni’s defamation claims against her.
Lively’s partial win comes weeks after she settled the lawsuit with Justin Baldoni in May 2026 before a major public trial, bringing the director’s $400 million countersuit to an end.