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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details

Travis Kelce shuts down retirement rumours with surprise return to Kansas City Chiefs for the 14th year

  • By Riba Shaikh
Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details

Travis Kelce has surprised NFL fans with a delightful announcement about his career as the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.

As per the official announcement on NFL's social media accounts on Monday, March 23, the 36-year-old has signed a whopping contract to return to Chiefs in 2026, for the 14th year.

After months of speculation regarding his retirement, Taylor Swift's fiancé has officially signed a contract extension of $57.7 million for next three years.

With this new deal, Kelce would become the highest-paid NFL tight end in terms of average annual value (AAV) at just under $19.25 million, breaking George Kittle's record, who had the previous market record of $19.1 million.

The Instagram post shared on Chiefs' official account featured Travis' beaming photos as he posed while signing the new deal.

This update came amid reports that Travis Kelce is set to make a red carpet appearance with Taylor Swift at iHeart Radio Awards, scheduled to held on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

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