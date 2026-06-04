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Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks cover after curtsy controversy

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene kicked off a two-day trip to Spain at the start of June

Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks cover after curtsy controversy
Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks cover after curtsy controversy

Princess Charlene joined Prince Albert II at the Princier Palace, LLAA, SS. for the celebration of the "Feast of the God".

On Thursday, June 4, the official Instagram account of the Monaco Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks from Monaco-Ville, which featured the royals greeting the audience and observing the parade.

"Last night, from the window of the Princier Palace, LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the celebration of the Feast of the God, which took place in Monaco-Ville," the caption of the social media read.

The statement added, "The pontifical mass celebrated by H.E. Monseigneur Dominique-Marie DAVID, in the Monaco Cathedral, was followed by the procession of the Holy Sacrament in the streets, in the Palace and the Town Hall Square, greeted by the fanfare of the Prince's carabiniers who played the bell 'to the Honors'."


The key celebration came a day after Princess Charlene sparked buzz with curtsies for the King and Queen of Spain.

On June 1, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene kicked off a two-day trip to Spain to mark the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries, which also was the Princess' first trip to Spain in her royal role.

Charlene's greeting towards King Felipe and Queen Letizia prompted a discourse online.

As seen in a video shared on X, Princess Charlene dropped into deep curtsies to greet the Spanish royal couple. Meanwhile, Prince Albert went in for a hug with King Felipe and gave Queen Letizia a hug and la bise.

Princess Charlene's move largely surprised some royal watchers. Prince Albert is the Sovereign Prince, or reigning ruler, of Monaco, and Princess Charlene is his wife and consort, prompting some to wonder why she would curtsy to other royals of equal rank.

The monarchies of Spain and Monaco are governed by different systems, and their royal families go by different stylings.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are His/Her Serene Highness (HSH), while King Felipe and Queen Letizia are called His/Her Majesty, the highest addresses of all.

Some netizens argued that Charlene was "right to curtsy" as "Monaco is a principality, not a kingdom," because she is a consort and Serene Highness, not a Royal Highness. 

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