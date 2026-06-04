Aamir Khan breaks silence on third marriage reports

Aamir Khan has broken his silence on reports about his third marriage, confirming that he will wed Gauri Spratt.
The 61-year-old actor confirmed to Variety India that he will marry his longtime partner next month after being together for more than two years.
Speaking about his decision, Khan, who is currently in United States, said, “The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”
As per multiple reports, the duo is opting for a private ceremony instead of a high-profile event.
Filmfare reported that the couple will formalise their relationship through a registered marriage at home, surrounded by their families and a small circle of close friends.
The decision comes because of the couple’s preference for keeping their personal life away from unnecessary attention.
Aamir Khan’ 47-year-old girlfriend hails from Bengaluru from a professional background in fashion.
It’s worth mentioning here that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt started dating in early 2024.
While they originally met about 25 years ago and became friends, they lost touch before crossing paths again.
Khan officially introduced her as his partner in March 2025 during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Before her, Khan was married to Reena Dutta (from1986 to 2002) and later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005.
The former couple got divorced in 2021.
On professional front, Aamir Khan’s backed movie Lahore 1947 is set to be released in August 2026.