King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack

King Charles has taken over a key role of patron for the Community Security Trust (CST) after an antisemitic attack outside a synagogue in north London.
The role is linked to an organisation responsible for monitoring antisemitism and safeguarding Jewish communities across Britain.
Lord Finkelstein, the Conservative peer, revealed that the King has accepted that invitation at the opening of the CST's annual fundraising dinner on Monday evening, March 23.
While Charles was not in attendance, his senior equerry LT Col Johnny Thompson was present on his behalf, along with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
The Mirror reported that the patronage was part of a regular review of royal patronages and had been in the works for some time, rather than being in direct response to the events in Golders Green.
Notably, the announcement came after an arson attack targeting a Jewish volunteer ambulance service in Golders Green during the early hours on Monday morning.
Three hooded individuals were captured on footage dousing vehicles belonging to Hatzola, a community ambulance service, with accelerant before setting them on fire and fleeing the scene.
Authorities are treating the incident as an antisemitic hate crime, with the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit also investigating amid suspicions of Iranian involvement.