Golders Green Arson: 4 Hatzola ambulances torched in antisemitic attack

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation into a suspected antisemitic hate crime after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer service, Hatzola, were set on fire in Golders Green early Monday morning.
The London Fire Brigade was called to Highfield Road at approximately 1:45 AM, where they found the emergency vehicles engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported hearing loud blasts as oxygen canisters on board exploded.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that “the arson attack is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime” and that they are currently searching for three suspects seen on CCTV.
Nearby residents were briefly evacuated as 40 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident describing it as a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack” and adding that “antisemitism has no place in our society.”
Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who is leading the local policing efforts, stated: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries.”
While the vehicles were severely damaged, no injuries were reported. Police have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.