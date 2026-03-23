News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Golders Green Arson: 4 Hatzola ambulances torched in antisemitic attack

‘Antisemitism has no place in our society,’ said Keir Starmer

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Golders Green Arson: 4 Hatzola ambulances torched in antisemitic attack
Golders Green Arson: 4 Hatzola ambulances torched in antisemitic attack

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation into a suspected antisemitic hate crime after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer service, Hatzola, were set on fire in Golders Green early Monday morning.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Highfield Road at approximately 1:45 AM, where they found the emergency vehicles engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported hearing loud blasts as oxygen canisters on board exploded.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that “the arson attack is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime” and that they are currently searching for three suspects seen on CCTV.

Nearby residents were briefly evacuated as 40 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.


Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident describing it as a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack” and adding that “antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who is leading the local policing efforts, stated: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries.”

While the vehicles were severely damaged, no injuries were reported. Police have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Joe Rogan breaks silence on ‘Netanyahu death’ rumours and AI deepfakes
Joe Rogan breaks silence on ‘Netanyahu death’ rumours and AI deepfakes
Trump says no attacks on Iran energy sites for five days after 'productive' talks
Trump says no attacks on Iran energy sites for five days after 'productive' talks
Ehud Barak warns: Israel ‘unable to eliminate’ Hamas and Iran despite escalation
Ehud Barak warns: Israel ‘unable to eliminate’ Hamas and Iran despite escalation
Two dead after Air Canada plane collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport
Two dead after Air Canada plane collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport
Trump deploys ICE agents to airports as staff shortage cause chaos
Trump deploys ICE agents to airports as staff shortage cause chaos
Cuba's military on high alert: Deputy Foreign Minister warns of possible US aggression
Cuba's military on high alert: Deputy Foreign Minister warns of possible US aggression
Iran arrests 25 people for allegedly spying for US and Israel
Iran arrests 25 people for allegedly spying for US and Israel
Is London at Risk? UK dismisses claims of Iranian missile capability after Diego Garcia attack
Is London at Risk? UK dismisses claims of Iranian missile capability after Diego Garcia attack
Netanyahu calls zero deaths a ‘Miracle’ after Iranian missile hits Arad
Netanyahu calls zero deaths a ‘Miracle’ after Iranian missile hits Arad
Iran warns of ‘Irreversible’ strikes on regional oil hubs if power plants hit
Iran warns of ‘Irreversible’ strikes on regional oil hubs if power plants hit
Iran claims F-15 fighter jet shot down near Hormuz Island amid rising tensions
Iran claims F-15 fighter jet shot down near Hormuz Island amid rising tensions
Trump sparks outcry after Robert Mueller’s death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’
Trump sparks outcry after Robert Mueller’s death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’

Popular News

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm

11 minutes ago
Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days

Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days
39 minutes ago
Trump says no attacks on Iran energy sites for five days after 'productive' talks

Trump says no attacks on Iran energy sites for five days after 'productive' talks
an hour ago