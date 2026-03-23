Joe Rogan breaks silence on ‘Netanyahu death’ rumours and AI deepfakes

Following recent viral rumours, podcaster Joe Rogan addressed the false reports regarding the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.
For over a week, social media has been flooded with AI-generated images and misinformation claiming Netanyahu was killed in an Iranian airstrike.
Rogan discussed the chaos of the modern information war, noting how difficult it is to verify facts in real-time.
Reflecting on the spread of the conspiracy, Rogan noted that the information he saw was a reflection of how algorithms push extreme content. He commented on the confusion, stating:
“The rumours of Netanyahu’s death were everywhere with these AI photos that looked incredibly real.”
Rogan emphasized the danger of this digital era, saying, “We are at a point where you can’t trust your eyes anymore; the deepfakes of him in the rubble were so convincing that half the internet thought the war was over.”
Netanyahu has once debunked the claims himself by posting videos from a Jerusalem café, joking, “I’m dead for coffee” using a Hebrew slang term to prove he is very much alive.
Rogan concluded that we are living in a time of “absolute information mayhem.”