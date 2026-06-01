Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge

A court challenge has been filed against over the decision of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3.
Aggarwal, the former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA).
Film producer TP Aggarwal, as per the Indian Express, filed a petition against FWICE and IMPPA at the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi.
According to his plea, no person, organisation, or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or direct others to refuse to work with someone.
As a result of his latest petition, both organisations have been issued notices by the court.
The veteran filmmaker also pointed out that attempts to discourage people from working with someone should not be taken lightly.
Aggarwal, who served the chief of the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions, in his plea stated, “Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom.”
As per the petition, such matters must therefore be dealt with legally.
The petition by the filmmaker comes weeks after the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh as he failed to respond to their invitation to appear in person and discuss the Don 3 controversy.
The Dhurandhar actor exited threequel in December 2025, two years after he signed on to headline the project, causing Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, huge financial loss.
His company demanded Rs 45 crore in damages from Singh for pre-production expenses.
The actor also proposed a compromise deal, but filmmakers outright rejected the offer, refusing to work with movie.