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Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament

Serena Williams can reshape the tennis landscape once again with a Berlin comeback

Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament
Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament

Serena Williams are all set to make her long-awaited tennis comeback later this month.

According to Tennis World, multiple sources have told Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle that Williams could made a comeback at the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

After re-entering and completing the ITIA's mandatory six-month anti-doping testing period, the former 23-time Grand Slam champion has officially been eligible to enter professional tournaments since February 22.

Serena Williams set to make tennis comeback with Berlin tournament

Although Williams has remained mysterious about her plans and avoided making any direct statements regarding a return, speculation about a comeback has persisted throughout the season.

Since returning during the clay swing appeared unlikely, many expected the 44-year-old to target a grass-court comeback.

Now, reports suggest that the former world No. 1 could play her first singles tournament in four years at the Berlin event, which runs from June 15-21.

Last week, tennis insider Jon Wertheim reported that the American icon planned to team up with Victoria Mboko in doubles at Queen's and had requested a main-draw wildcard.

The Berlin tournament traditionally attracts a loaded field and this year appears no different, with several top players expected to compete, including Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Mboko.

If Williams indeed launches her comeback in Berlin, there are bright chances that she could face a major name immediately in her first tournament appearance since the 2022 US Open.

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