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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrew's ties with Epstein

King Charles and Princess Anne encountered public outrage regarding Andrew’s Epstein connections

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrews ties with Epstein
King Charles, Princess Anne face shameful moment over Andrew's ties with Epstein

King Charles and Princess Anne faced a tense public moment as hecklers confronted them over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

As per GB News, on Tuesday, the Princess Royal was confronted by demonstrators outside Wadham College at Oxford University, where she had arrived for the Agricultural Economics Society Centenary Conference.

Upon leaving a black car, protesters confronted her with queries about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Epstein ties.

"Anne, how long have you known about Andrew and Epstein," one heckler called out, with another repeating the demand.

The questioning continued with shouts of "what did you know and when did you know it" and "when will you answer the question."

Princess Anne ignored protesters and walked to the college entrance with bodyguards.

The anti-monarchy group Republic, which organized the protest, shared footage online, citing reports of her being “sympathetic” toward Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Notably, this came after King Charles was also ambushed by a heckler during a royal outing in Cornwall.

One man from the crowd asked him "how long have you known about Andrew?".

A male voice could be heard clearly over the band playing in St Austell, Cornwall, asking the monarch about his brother Andrew's associations with the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

To note, Andrew was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office, accused of sharing confidential information with the late financier Epstein.

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