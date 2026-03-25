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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on Oscar gown drama after being compared to Bianca Censori

Gwyneth Paltrow sparked controversy after wearing a strapless silk gown that experienced viral "wardrobe malfunction" moment

  • By Salima Bhutto
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on Oscar gown drama after being compared to Bianca Censori
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on Oscar gown drama after being compared to Bianca Censori

Gwyneth Paltrow finally broke silence on the infamous Oscar gown drama after social media users compared her to Bianca Censori's 2025 Grammys appearance.

For the unversed, the 53-year-old actress has been making rounds on social media after her Oscars gown, that also experienced viral "wardrobe malfunction" moment, sparked a fierce backlash, with critics accusing her of exposing herself to intense scrutiny.

Now, sources close to the Iron Man actress said that the intensity of the response has been difficult to process, adding, "Gwyneth is used to attention, but the sheer extremity of the body shaming over this dress has caught her off guard."

An insider dished out, "It's not just playful commentary - it's relentless, and that kind of scrutiny can weigh heavily, even on someone with her experience."

This comes after an entertainment insider revealed, "By the time Gwyneth stepped onto the red carpet, it was clear she was going to command attention, but the reaction has now quickly turned, with people saying she was 'no better than Bianca Censori' for pushing the boundaries in such a provocative way."

The confidant shared, "What followed went far beyond fashion critique; it became deeply personal, with people fixating on her body in a way that felt excessive and, at times, cruel."

For the unversed, the backlash has centered not only on Paltrow's gown but on her body, with social media users targeting her appearance and age in harsh terms.

In this regard, a stylist said, "There's been a real sense that the criticism crossed a line. People weren't just discussing the dress; they were tearing her apart physically." 

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