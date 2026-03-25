'Heartbreak High 3' introduces Noah: Everything to know about new character

Heartbreak High Season 3 is here, and the show has introduced a fresh face, leaving fans curious about the actor behind the role.
The hit Australian drama returned for its final instalment on March 25 on Netflix with eight new episodes ready for binge-watching.
Continuing the events a year after the last season, the characters are ready to dive into their last semester.
In the first episode, Amerie, played by Ayesha Madon, and her friends find themselves at the centre of a prank war with students from the prestigious St Bruno's school.
While it starts off as a light-hearted tease, the Hartley High students end up pulling a prank that leaves an innocent man in a coma, placing them at the centre of a criminal investigation.
Besides that, fans also saw Amerie's new romance with Noah, who is a student at St Bruno.
Who is the actor behind Noah's character?
Noah, who has been dating Amerie for almost a year, is played by Samoan Australian actor loane Sa'ula, whose film credits include The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling.
He has featured on various television shows, including the Australian hit comedy Bump, where he made his small-screen debut.
He describes his journey into the arts as "something he fell into".
While Noah is an exciting addition to the show, fans have been divided over the show's decision.
Many have taken to social media to complain about Amerie having a new partner, while her relationship with Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) has still remained unfinished.
Reacting to the new season, one fan penned on X, "who tf is noah?? how did they get together???? who tf is that school???"
A second fan noted, "The dude from St Bruno's is Ameries boyfriend is Noah… oh so when is she getting back with Malaki."
The third season of Heartbreak High is available to stream on Netflix.