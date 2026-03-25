Trump: Military chiefs Hegseth and Gen Caine reject Iran settlement for ‘total victory’

During a swearing-in ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security on March 24, 2026, President Trump revealed that his top military leaders are focused on total victory rather than a diplomatic truce with Iran.
Speaking in the Oval Office, the President noted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General John Daniel “Raizin” Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared disappointed by the prospect of a ceasefire.
Trump told audience that both men “were not interested in settlement” and instead “were interested in just winning this thing.”
The remarks come as “Operation Epic Fury” the US-led military campaign against Iran enters its fourth week.
Hegseth recently echoed this sentiment stating there is no “definitive time frame” for ending the conflict and that the US aims to “dismantle, demoralize and defeat” Iranian capabilities.
The ceremony held to appoint Markwayne Mullin as the head of Homeland Security officially highlighted the administration’s aggressive “America First” military posture.
While some officials have hinted at potential negotiations, Trump’s latest comments suggest his inner circle is pushing for a decisive military conclusion to the regional crisis.