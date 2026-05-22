News
Make us preferred on Google
News

WHO upgrades risk assessment as Ebola outbreak rapidly spreads in Congo

Nearly 750 suspected cases of Ebola virus have been reported in Congo, with 177 people died

WHO upgrades risk assessment as Ebola outbreak rapidly spreads in Congo
WHO upgrades risk assessment as Ebola outbreak rapidly spreads in Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus upgraded the risk assessment of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo, calling it a “spreading rapidly,” endangering the health of everyone residing in the country.

He stated the UN health agency was revising upward to “very high” its assessment of the risk within Congo.

The risk of Ebola outbreak remains significantly higher at a regional level, while it is lowered worldwide.


The WHO chief mentioned that 82 cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with seven confirmed deaths, “but we know the epidemic in DRC is much larger.”

Nearly 750 suspected cases have been reported yet, with 177 people already passed away after contracting the disease. The situation in neighboring Uganda is “stable” with two cases confirmed in people who had traveled from Congo, with one death.

The US has pledged $23 million in funding to bolster the response in Congo and Uganda, and said it would also fund the establishment of nearly 50 Ebola treatment clinics in the affected regions of Congo and Uganda.

Ugandan authorities said they were not aware of any treatment centers being set up by the U.S.

The UN stated it released $60 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to accelerate the response in Congo and across the region on Friday.

Health officials accused US of not failing to stop Ebola outbreak
Health officials accused US of not failing to stop Ebola outbreak
Diphtheria outbreak in australia: Health experts warns to combat ‘biggest ever’ variant
Diphtheria outbreak in australia: Health experts warns to combat ‘biggest ever’ variant
Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus
Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus
WHO declares DR Congo Ebola outbreak global emergency as cases climb past 300
WHO declares DR Congo Ebola outbreak global emergency as cases climb past 300
Ebola virus: Symptoms, transmission, treatment, and prevention
Ebola virus: Symptoms, transmission, treatment, and prevention
WHO categories Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda as health emergency, highlights global risks
WHO categories Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda as health emergency, highlights global risks
FDA clears Johns Hopkins AI system that predicts sepsis early, boosting survival rates
FDA clears Johns Hopkins AI system that predicts sepsis early, boosting survival rates
Thailand imposes strict 42-day quarantine rules after Hantavirus alert
Thailand imposes strict 42-day quarantine rules after Hantavirus alert
FDA recalls MG217 eczema cream over Potential Staph contamination
FDA recalls MG217 eczema cream over Potential Staph contamination
Norovirus outbreak: 49 passengers affected British cruise ship docked in France
Norovirus outbreak: 49 passengers affected British cruise ship docked in France
Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak
Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak
PCOS renamed PMOS in landmark shift to reflect multisystem nature of disease
PCOS renamed PMOS in landmark shift to reflect multisystem nature of disease

Popular News

Prince William opens new hospital wing in Isles of Scilly after private royal estate shake-up

Prince William opens new hospital wing in Isles of Scilly after private royal estate shake-up

2 hours ago
Marco Rubio calls Cuba threat to US as Havana hits back

Marco Rubio calls Cuba threat to US as Havana hits back
an hour ago
HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay

HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay
2 hours ago