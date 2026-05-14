FDA recalls MG217 eczema cream over Potential Staph contamination

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall to Wisconsin-based company Pharmacal has recalled MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream following several tests after discovering a contamination with Staphylococcus aureus, commonly known as staph bacteria.
On May 12, the use of the contaminated cream could cause infections ranging from mild skin irritation to severe or potentially fatal complications, especially in immuno-suppressed people, with damaged skins, wounds, burns, and chronic skin conditions like eczema.
The affected product’s lot numbers include 5106, UPC 012277051067, lot number 1024088, and an expiration date of November 2026. It was available via retailers, wholesalers, and online marketplaces including Amazon.
Despite the recall, Pharmacal said it has not received any reports of illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the product so far.
Consumers have urged everyone to stop using the cream immediately and safely dispose of it.
The notice on the FDA website read, "Use of the product could result in a range of infections from localized to severe or life-threatening adverse events, patients with weakened immune systems or compromised skin — such as those with wounds, burns, or skin disorders — are at increased risk for serious infections."
Staphylococcus aureus is a bacteria commonly found on human skin and in the nose. While often harmless, it can sometimes lead to dangerous infections, including pneumonia, blood infections, sepsis, and other serious complications, especially among medically vulnerable individuals.