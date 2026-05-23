Rapid weight loss may outperform gradual dieting, new study finds

A recent clinical trial presented at the European Congress on Obesity indicates rapid weight loss may lead to improved long-term results as compared to the traditional “slow and steady” approach.
For the study of 52-week, researchers included 284 overweight and obese adults, dividing them into two groups: rapid weight loss and gradual weight loss.
During the first 16 weeks, participants in the rapid group followed a strict low-calorie diet beginning below 1,000 calories daily before gradually increasing intake to around 1,500 calories.
Meanwhile, the gradual group followed a more moderate plan averaging about 1,400 calories per day.
Following the initial phase, both groups entered the same 36-week weight-maintenance program that included coaching and ongoing support to help prevent weight regain.
Scientists discovered that the rapid weight-loss group lost nearly 13% of their body weight during the first 16 weeks, in contrast to just over 8% in the gradual group.
Importantly, participants who lost weight rapidly also maintained significantly greater weight loss after one year. They were more likely to achieve clinically meaningful weight-loss targets linked to reduced risks of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis.
Scientists discovered that the findings challenge the long-standing belief that gradual weight loss is necessary to avoid regaining weight later.