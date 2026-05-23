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Rapid weight loss may outperform gradual dieting, new study finds

Findings challenge long-standing belief that gradual weight loss is necessary to avoid regaining weight later, experts say

Rapid weight loss may outperform gradual dieting, new study finds
Rapid weight loss may outperform gradual dieting, new study finds

A recent clinical trial presented at the European Congress on Obesity indicates rapid weight loss may lead to improved long-term results as compared to the traditional “slow and steady” approach.

For the study of 52-week, researchers included 284 overweight and obese adults, dividing them into two groups: rapid weight loss and gradual weight loss.

During the first 16 weeks, participants in the rapid group followed a strict low-calorie diet beginning below 1,000 calories daily before gradually increasing intake to around 1,500 calories.

Meanwhile, the gradual group followed a more moderate plan averaging about 1,400 calories per day.

Rapid weight loss may outperform gradual dieting, new study finds

Following the initial phase, both groups entered the same 36-week weight-maintenance program that included coaching and ongoing support to help prevent weight regain.

Scientists discovered that the rapid weight-loss group lost nearly 13% of their body weight during the first 16 weeks, in contrast to just over 8% in the gradual group.

Importantly, participants who lost weight rapidly also maintained significantly greater weight loss after one year. They were more likely to achieve clinically meaningful weight-loss targets linked to reduced risks of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis.

Scientists discovered that the findings challenge the long-standing belief that gradual weight loss is necessary to avoid regaining weight later.

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