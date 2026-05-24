Atlanta area airport now added for Ebola screening, CDC says 

Americans returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan now have a second entry point for returning to the US, with the CDC on Saturday diversifying its improved Ebola screening to include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Previously, Hartsfield-Jackson has been used for screening purposes amid the escalating cases of Ebola’s new strain, and has established operational procedures in place, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Washington’s Dulles International Airport was designated this week to screen returning citizens for the Ebola virus.
Enhanced public health entry screening is one component of CDC’s Ebola approach, which includes overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting, and post-arrival public health monitoring.
The World Health Organization (WHO) stated nearly 82 cases have been confirmed in the DRC, with seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases due to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.
Earlier this week, the Trump administration banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from entering the United States.