Diphtheria outbreak in australia: Health experts warns to combat ‘biggest ever’ variant

Australia is currently experiencing what officials have called its “biggest-ever” outbreak of diphtheria
One of the biggest Diphtheria outbreaks is currently spreading across Australia, with over 220 confirmed cases recorded nationwide.
Notably, health officials confirmed Australia’s first diphtheria-related death in almost a decade.
The outbreak started in the Northern Territory before spreading to Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland.
While describing the intensity of the situation, the Australian Health Minister Mark Butler called it “very concerning”, mentioning that current case numbers are nearly 30 times higher than the national average seen over the past five years.
Most recent infections involve respiratory diphtheria, a more severe form of the disease that may lead to breathing-related issues and requires hospitalisation in about 25% of cases.
To control the outbreak, the federal government is currently preparing a support package that includes additional vaccines and a significant medical staff, especially for affected Indigenous communities in the Northern Territory.
As per officials, vaccination and booster efforts are being intensified across the region.
What is Diphtheria ?
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection affecting the throat, skin and nose as well. Its symptoms include fever, sore throat, and challenges in breathing.
Health experts urged individuals to stay updated with booster shots, particularly in high-risk areas, and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms appear.