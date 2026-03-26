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  • By Sidra Khan
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Sanjay Dutt unveils first look, release date for intense new film 'Aakhri Sawal'

Sanjay Dutt stirs excitement as he shares his first look from new film 'Aakhri Sawal' and its release date

  • By Sidra Khan
Sanjay Dutt unveils first look, release date for intense new film Aakhri Sawal
Sanjay Dutt unveils first look, release date for intense new film 'Aakhri Sawal'

Sanjay Dutt is soon set to take over the big screens with his thrilling new film.

The 66-year-old Indian actor and film producer took to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, to share some exciting news with fans about his upcoming project, Aakhri Sawal.

In the update, the Dhurandhar actor unveiled his first look from the new movie and also announced its release date.

Along with the tagline, "The question India never stopped asking," Dutt set the release date, writing, "Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas."

The poster - featuring a fiery setting - shows Sanjay Dutt in an intense side look with a blazing orange and red question mark around him.

"AAKHRI SAWAL," it read along with the tagline, release date, and details of the main cast and crew, including director, producer, screenplay writers, and marketing team.

Fans' reactions:

Sanjay Dutt's exciting post instantly sparked a frenzy aming fans, who swarmed the comments with their thrilling reactions.

"Masterpiece poster," gushed one, while another expressed anticipation writing, "I am waiting."

A third wished, "Baba all the best."

Meanwhile, one more stated, "Baba we are not over Aslam yet, we need some time," referencing his character in Dhurandhar.

Aakhri Sawal plot:

According to India TV, "Aakhri Sawal is not just telling a story; it’s going back a full century. The film draws from the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar."

"At its core, it focuses on a moment that, as the film suggests, quietly shifted the course of the country. Not something you’d typically find laid out in textbooks, but an episode that tries to look beyond the usual retelling of history."

Aakhri Sawal cast:

The ensemble cast of Aakhri Sawal includes Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra.

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