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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability

Analysts suggested the industry may pivot toward more efficient models, hybrid cloud setups, or edge computing to reduce costs

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability

OpenAI has officially announced the shut down of its AI-powered video generation platform, Sora AI, which generated videos from natural language prompts, sparking questions regarding the viability of video GenAI services, given their heavy compute consumption.

Video GenAI, provided by major platforms including ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini AI and Meta, captured tremendous attention as they can easily transform user’s ideas into promising results.

Several industry experts suggested that video GenAI requires a massive amount of GPUs and increased compute capabilities, while others think that OpenAI’s decision is aimed at focusing on some core areas, including enterprise solutions.

Anurag Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Oriserve, a GenAI company, stated, “We are entering a period of specialisation where the one-model-fits-all approach is being replaced by task-specific architectures. Future video services will likely focus on high-utility, repeatable business functions rather than open-ended, high-fidelity generation that lacks a clear return on investment.”

“It is not the end of such services, but rather the end of ‘experimentation-only’,” he added.

Furthermore, analysts suggested the industry may pivot toward more efficient models, hybrid cloud setups, or edge computing to reduce costs. 

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