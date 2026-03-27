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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Miley Cyrus celebrates major iHeartRadio Award win with surprise song release

The 'Something Beautiful' hitmaker release new song after receiving special honour at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By Fatima Hassan
Miley Cyrus celebrates major iHeartRadio Award win with surprise song release
Miley Cyrus celebrates major iHeartRadio Award win with surprise song release 

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her big iHeartRadio Award honour with the surprise release of her new track, Younger You.

March has been extremely special for the Flowers crooner as her new Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special film was released, and she also grabbed headlines with major accolades at the star-studded event.

After accepting her Innovative award at the iHeartRadio ceremony on Thursday, March 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Miley turned to her Instagram account to release her new soulful rendition on the same day.

"Younger me has loved celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with you. This song is yours as a thank you for the life we’ve grown through together. I love you always," the Grammy-winning musician stated in the caption.

The Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker also revealed that the new track, Younger You, from her new film, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, is now available on all her social media accounts. 

Miley’s new movie was officially released on March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, days before she received her Innovative Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in recognition of her groundbreaking contributions to pop culture.

However, Taylor Swift dominated the awards show with seven major honours. 

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