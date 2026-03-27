iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 winner list: Taylor Swift, Alex Warren take top spots

The glamorous night of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards is finally here to honor the best of the talented artists and their work.
Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night, March 26, the 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards was hosted by Ludacris.
Dominating the nominations this year was Taylor Swift with seven wins out of nine nominations.
With Swift receiving the Best Pop Album of the Year and Artist of the Year awards and Alex Warren being recognized with Song of the Year honor, the star-studded event truly marked an incredible night to celebrate the remarkable talents.
Here's the complete list of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Song of the Year
‘Ordinary’ – Alex Warren
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Award
Alex Warren
Innovator Award
Miley Cyrus
Icon Award
John Mellencamp
Landmark Award
Ludacris
Pop Artist of the Year
Sabrina Carpenter
Pop Song of the Year
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Best New Artist (Pop)
Alex Warren
Duo/Group of the Year
Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Best Collaboration
‘Apt.’ – Rosé & Bruno Mars
Country Song of the Year
‘Good News’ – Shaboozey
Country Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Ella Langley
Country Album of the Year
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
‘luther’ – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
Real Boston Richey
R&B Song of the Year
‘Folded’ – Kehlani
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Best New Artist (R&B)
Leon Thomas
R&B Album of the Year
PHOLKS – Leon Thomas
World Artist of the Year
MOLIY
Alternative Song of the Year
‘Ensenada’ – Sublime
Alternative Artist of the Year
Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist (Alternative)
Sombr
Alternative Album of the Year
I Barely Know Her – Sombr
Rock Song of the Year
‘Heavy Is the Crown’ – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year
Shinedown
Best New Artist (Rock)
Sleep Theory
Rock Album of the Year
Even in Arcadia – Sleep Token
Dance Song of the Year
‘No Broke Boys’ – Disco Lines & Tinashe
Dance Artist of the Year
David Guetta
Dance Album of the Year
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
‘DtMF’ – Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ – Bad Bunny
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
Beéle
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
‘Amor Bonito’ – Luis Angel ‘El Flaco’
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Grupo Frontera
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Los Dos De Tamaulipas
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
‘111XPANTIA’ – Fuerza Regida
K-pop Artist of the Year
Rosé
K-pop Group of the Year
Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year
‘Golden’ – Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Best New Artist (K-pop)
Cortis
K-pop Album of the Year
Ruby – Jennie
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Producer of the Year
Andrew Watt
Favorite Broadway Debut (Socially Voted Category)
Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Favorite TikTok Dance (Socially Voted Category)
‘Mona Lisa’ – j-hope
Favorite Debut Album (Socially Voted Category)
You’ll Be Alright, Kid – Alex Warren
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Taylor Swift
Favorite On Screen (Socially Voted Category)
‘Are You Sure?!’ – Jimin and Jungkook
Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)
Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE
Favorite Soundtrack (Socially Voted Category)
KPop Demon Hunters
Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Favorite Tour Tradition (Socially Voted Category)
Coldplay, Crowd cam
Favorite K-pop Collab (Socially Voted Category)
‘Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)’ – j-hope, Miguel