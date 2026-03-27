Miley Cyrus honors her 'Hannah Montana' roots in 2026 Innovator Award speech

Miley Cyrus gave a nod to her Hannah Montana hit This Is the Life while accepting the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 33-year-old pop star received the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, presented by Lainey Wilson following her performance.
"I'm blessed to be able to perform tonight, but now I wanna talk about one of my biggest inspirations, Miley, Miley Cyrus," the country star told the crowd.
"Miley Cyrus is what happens when fearlessness meets evolution. She didn't just grow up in front of the world. She redefined herself in front of it over and over — and then over again — from breaking out of a box that people tried to put her in."
Wilson, 33, lauded Cyrus for her boundary-pushing artistry, noting her fearless approach to music and storytelling and how she turns risks into culturally impactful moments.
Taking the stage, Miley Cyrus teased that Ludacris needed to know the beginning of her speech “doesn’t count toward my 45 seconds.”
"This week celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana has been a dream come true," she said.
The Flowers singer added, "My double denim and gold scarf thank you, because they've been waiting over a decade to leave the house."
Cyrus then noted how Hannah Montana "inspired me so much in my own career."
"I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you," she said.
Cyrus reflected that innovation for her has always been about enjoying the journey of self-discovery rather than chasing awards, emphasizing that creating art that connects with others brings her the deepest joy.
The Wrecking Ball singer then concluded her speech with a reference to the Hannah Montana song This Is the Life.
"This really is the life," she said.
iHeartRadio awarded Cyrus with the Innovator Award for her “undeniable” impact on music and pop culture, as well as her humanitarian work.