Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first awards appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can never go out of style!
At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26 - the global pop icon and her NFL star fiancé made their first joint awards show appearance, marking a significant moment in their romance.
While the lovebirds did not walk the red carpet together, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end was seen proudly rooting for his ladylove by her side in the audience.
At the star-studded ceremony, the couple joyfully posed for photos and packed on the PDA, hinting at how strong their love game is still going on.
In the clips shared on social media, the New Heights podcast co-host can be seen placing his hand on the Opalite singer's waist while accompanying her as she greeted her fellow artists.
At the glitzy event, Taylor Swift - who was nominated for nine awards - bagged seven wins, including Pop Album of the Year for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Before gracing the stage to accept her prestigious award, Swift gave a kiss to her fiancé.
She also gave a huge shout-out to Travis Kelce during her acceptance speech, saying, "This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who’s here tonight."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.