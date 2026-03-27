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  • By Sidra Khan
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Charlie Puth bares his 'realest' emotions in 4th album 'Whatever's Clever!'

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' crooner Charlie Puth releases of his fourth studio album, 'Whatever's Clever!' with special message

  • By Sidra Khan
Charlie Puth bares his realest emotions in 4th album Whatevers Clever!
Charlie Puth bares his 'realest' emotions in 4th album 'Whatever's Clever!'

Charlie Puth's joyful announcement has put him at the center of "attention!"

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer, with his new Instagram post on Thursday, March 26, sparked a buzz of excitement among fans by sharing a thrilling career update.

In the post, Puth announced the release of his fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, along with a heartfelt message to his admirers.

"Whatever's Clever... what's funny is that I don't consider any of these songs to be clever-I consider them to be real," he told his fans.

Revealing that he has bared his "realest" emotions in the new project, the Attention crooner penned, "I've never opened up this much to all of you before, and I owe it to you to do so. I just had to take a closer look at myself first.

"This is my fourth album, Whatever's Clever, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it for you," he heartwarmingly concluded.

Just a few hours after Charlie Puth announced the delightful update, his post garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and reposts on Instagram.

Charlie Puth's Whatever's Clever! tracklist:

The fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, by Charlie Puth comprises of 12 tracks.

Changes

Beat Yourself Up

Cry (feat. Kenny G)

Washed Up

New Jersey (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

Don’t Meet Your Heroes

Home (feat. Hikaru Utada)

Hey Brother

Sideways (feat. Coco Jones)

Love In Exile (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)

Until It Happens To You (feat. Jeff Goldblum)

I Used To Be Cringe

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