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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Britney Spears drops bombshell accusation against former bodyguard

The 'Toxic' hitmaker’s lawyer issued a cease-and-desist to her former bodyguard, Thomas Bunbury

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Britney Spears drops bombshell accusation against former bodyguard
Britney Spears drops bombshell accusation against former bodyguard

Britney Spears has alleged that her former bodyguard hacked her iCloud account, claiming the breach occurred amid fallout from her recent DUI arrest.

According to TMZ, the Toxic hitmaker’s lawyer issued a cease-and-desist to her former bodyguard, Thomas Bunbury, last month. She alleges he accessed her iCloud and devices without permission.

Spears accused Bunbury of breaking state and federal statutes and is threatening to take the matter to authorities.

She asked Bunbury to delete any copies of the data he may have made and requested to know whether he had shared any photos, files, or documents.

As per a source Bunbury was reportedly fired in August after allegedly breaching his NDA by communicating with fans and media outlets.

The incident allegedly occurred after his exit, with Spears reportedly locked out of her iCloud and devices several times.

Notably, this update came after the Womanizer singer was seen for the first time on Sunday in public since her arrest in connection with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Newbury Park, California on the evening of March 4.

Spears was released from the Ventura County Jail following the incident, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

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