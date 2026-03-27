Hilary Duff reflects on 'Lizzie McGuire' after co-star Robert Carradine's death 

First time since her Lizzie McGuire co-star, Robert Carradine's tragic death, Hilary Duff finally discussed her iconic television show.
The veteran actor, who once shared screen alongside the songstress, tragically died at the age of 71 in February last year.
After his sudden demise, Hilary opened up about her superhit show during her guest appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday, March 26.
Speaking with Sean Evans on his popular YouTube talk show, the Luck or Something crooner said she identified with Lizzie while filming the show and the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
At one point, the host of the program asked to share any milestone she achieved during her teenage popularity, to which she candidly noted, undergarment shopping.
Hilary referenced the episode, where in Lizzie (played by herself) loudly tells her mother, Jo (Hallie Todd), she wants a bra in a department store.
"Social dynamics and stuff within my friend groups outside of work," explained the actress, who starred as Lizzie McGuire in the hit Disney Channel series from 2001 to 2004.
Despite paying heart-wrenching tribute to her late Lizzie McGuire co-star, Robert Carradine, in February this year, Hilary did not mention the late actor in her interview.
For those unaware, the actor passed away at the age of 71 on February 23 after committing suicide.
Robert and Hilary also worked together in Lizzie McGuire, in which the deceased actor played on-screen father to the actress.