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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Taylor Lautner expands family as he expects first baby with wife Tay

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner set to welcome new addition to his family with wife, Taylor Lautner

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Lautner expands family as he expects first baby with wife Tay
Taylor Lautner expands family as he expects first baby with wife Tay

Papa Taylor Lautner and mama Taylor Lautner are soon going to welcome their baby Lautner!

‎In a delightful new update, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend announced that his family is growing from two to three, as he is set to welcome his first baby with his wife.

‎Taking to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, the Twilight star dropped a four-slide post, featuring swoon-worthy glimpses from his and his better half's adorable pregnancy photoshoot.

‎Cheekily captioning the post, Lautner penned, "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?"

‎The carousel of photos shows the lovebirds posing in a field together, holding up a series of sonogram images.

‎In the first photo, Lautner can be seen bending down to kiss his wife's stomach, who was glowing in a white skirt and matching tank top.

‎Fans' reactions:

‎Commenting on Taylor Lautner's joyful post, a fan expressed anticipation, writing, "Come on baby, we're so excited to meet you."

‎"I'm so happy for you both!!! Congratulations!" shared a second.

‎"They're going to be the most amazing parents in the world," gushed one more.

‎Taylor Lautner and wife Tay:

‎The Abduction star Taylor Lautner announced his relationship with Taylor Dome, a nurse, in 2018.

‎The couple got married on November 11, 2022, at Epoch Estate Wines in California.

‎Prior to his wedding, the actor revealed that Dome planned to take his surname, resulting in both partners being named Taylor Lautner.

‎Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift:

‎For a brief period of time, Taylor Lautner was in a romantic relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift from October to December 2009.

‎Nearly a year after their breakup, Swift released an emotional track, Back to December, in which she expressed her longing for Lautner and extended an apology to him.

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