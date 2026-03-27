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  • By Sidra Khan
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Alex Warren claims 4 standout wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026

The 'Ordinary' crooner Alex Warren bag 4 impressive wins including Song of the Year and Breakthrough Artist at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
Alex Warren claims 4 standout wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026
Alex Warren claims 4 standout wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026

Last night wasn't an "ordinary" one for Alex Warren!

On Thursday night, March 26, the 25-year-old American singer-songwriter marked his presence at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the star-studded event, the Before You Leave Me crooner emerged bright with four standout victories, including Breakthrough Artist award.

After receiving his esteemed accolades, the Save You a Seat singer delivered an inspiring speech on stage, reflecting on how it was a "strange feeling" to go from being just another fan in the crowd a few years ago to now performing on the stage and winning awards.

Sharing how he wasn't the most popular student at school and was mocked for his passion to become a musician, Warren said, "I hope that if there's anyone at home watching this right now, that feels like they're not good enough or that no one believes in them, I do. Truly, I do. You're going to be something amazing and I believe in you."

He added, "You make me strive to be a better man every single day, and no matter how many lyrics, there will never be a song long enough to tell you exactly how much I feel about you."

Alex Warren - who was nominated in eight categories at the prestigious awards gala - bagged four wins; Song of the Year (Ordinary), Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Favorite Debut Album (You'll Be Alright, Kid), and Best New Artist (Pop), at the 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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