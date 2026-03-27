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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Dua Lipa’s surprise role in A24’s 'Peaked' sparks major hype

A24‘s 'Peaked' has landed another name in Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Dua Lipa’s surprise role in A24’s Peaked sparks major hype
Dua Lipa’s surprise role in A24’s 'Peaked' sparks major hype

Dua Lipa has joined A24’s upcoming project Peaked, with her surprise casting already generating major buzz online.

As per Deadline, the character details have not been revealed yet.

The Levitating singer is set to appear alongside both in the Molly Gordon-directed project, penned with Allie Levitan.

Peaked based on the story of the two girls who traumatized in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.

Previously, it was announced that the star studded cast includes, Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, Gabby Windey, Amy Sedaris, Owen Thiele, Jaya Harper, Emil Wakim and Alex Consani.

In 2020, Lipa followed up with Future Nostalgia, a global hit that topped charts across 15 countries and went No. 1 in the UK, earning her a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021.

Over the years, Lipa has earned multiple No. 1 singles in the UK, a string of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s, and billions of streams globally, with her latest album Radical Optimism arriving in 2024.

Lipa’s acting credits to date include Argylle and Barbie, as well as several appearances on Saturday Night Live in dual roles as host and performer.

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