Roy Hodgson returns to management at 78 amid Bristol City overhaul

Roy Hodgson has made a shocking return to management at the age of 78 with Bristol City, after Gerhard Struber was removed from the club.
Hodgson, who last worked with Crystal Palace in February 2024, will take charge of City for the remaining seven games of the season. The team are currently 16th in the Championship.
He began his career in England at Ashton Gate in 1982, after playing a managerial role at Swedish club Halmstad.
In total he has managed 17 different clubs and four different international teams, including England from 2012 to 2016.
Struber, who took over the role from Liam Manning, had grown frustrated at the club and voiced his disappointment in January when City sold key players Anis Mehmeti and Zak Vyner to division rivals Ipswich and Wrexham, respectively.
His assistant Bernd Eibler has also parted ways from the club.
Under Struber's management, the squad won only one of the final nine matches in all competitions and was also kicked out of the FA Cup by Port Vale.
The City also shared that technical director Brian Tinnion has been relieved of his first-team duties, and his new role will focus on the academy pathway.
Moreover, the club are in the process of recruiting an incoming sporting director who will help in the selection of a permanent head coach expected to replace Roy Hodgson at the end of the season.