The Bibi Files 2026: Why the banned Netanyahu leaks are going viral

The explosive documentary The Bibi Files remains at the center of a high-stakes legal and political battle.
The film which features leaked police interrogation footage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a rallying point for critics who claim the leader is prolonging regional conflicts to evade justice.
While the documentary is officially banned from screening in Israel due to strict privacy laws, it has been “pirated like wildfire” across the country via VPNs and social media.
The footage captures raw tense moments from 2016 to 2018, showing the Prime Minister and his family facing questions about bribery and fraud.
In the recordings, a defensive Netanyahu tells investigators their questions are “delusional” and describes the entire probe as “preposterous and insane.”
His wife, Sara, is equally combative, telling police, “Your evidence is utter and complete bullshit,” while their son, Yair, compares the Israeli police to the “Stasi secret police” and labels the investigation a “witch hunt.”
Despite Netanyahu’s recent testimony in court where he called the charges “a complete lie,” the film’s procedures argue his efforts to weaken the judiciary are a direct attempt to avoid a prison sentence.