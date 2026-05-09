Kim Kardashian set to spotlight ‘incarcerated cases’ amid ‘Fear of 13’ success

Kim Kardashian is all set to bring attention to “incarcerated cases.”
Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 8, The Kardashians alum released a powerful statement, reflecting on the power of storytelling amid the massive success of her Broadway show, The Fear of 13.
In her post, the mother of four stated that for the remainder of the shows, she will shine spotlight on incarcerated cases that deserve to be shared and must not be forgotten.
“Storytelling has the power to change minds and open hearts. That belief is what brought @FearOf13Broadway to life. Nick was at the show. His story has been read about, fought for. But looking him in the eyes made it undeniable. He is living proof of the resilience of the human spirit,” she stated in the caption.
Kanye West’s ex-wife continued, “Criminal justice reform is never abstract. It is about people. Real people. And there are so many whose stories have never been told.”
“For the remainder of the Fear of 13 Broadway run, I will spotlight incarcerated cases that deserve a closer look. Those stories must not be forgotten. If you haven’t seen The Fear of 13 yet, please go. It will move you,” she concluded.
Produced by Kim Kardashian, The Fear of 13 is a 2026 Broadway show played at the James Earl Jones Theatre that stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, and is based on the real-life story of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on Pennsylvania death row for a murder he did not commit.