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Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to David Attenborough during a special 100th birthday celebration

Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event
Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event

Prince William delivered a heartfelt tribute to David Attenborough during a special celebration at Royal Albert Hall honoring the broadcaster's milestone 100th birthday.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to David Attenborough during a special 100th birthday celebration at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening.

Hosted by Kirsty Young, the event featured performances from musicians tied to Attenborough’s BBC nature series and opened with a touching birthday message from King Charles III.

William began his message, "But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have - Planet Earth.”

He went on to commend Sir David's "boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering dedication" during his address at the landmark event, which was broadcast on the BBC.

Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event

The prince described the naturalist as a "guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world."

He said Sir David had spent decades helping the public recognize both the richness of the Earth and the importance of preserving it.

William reflected on his close friendship with David Attenborough, saying the conservationist’s work had strengthened his own commitment to environmental action and inspired him to support solutions driving meaningful change.

"Through your support in establishing the Earthshot Prize, we are now striving to turn your inspiration into action, to champion those solutions that are creating a more sustainable future for us all," the prince said.

He revealed that his own children have been profoundly influenced by Sir David's remarkable body of work.

Prince William praised David Attenborough for inspiring generations through his work and said his legacy would continue through those carrying forward his passion for protecting the planet.

He ended by thanking the broadcaster for his wisdom, dedication and lifelong impact, while wishing him a happy 100th birthday.

Prince William gives rare look inside David Attenborough’s milestone birthday bash
Prince William gives rare look inside David Attenborough’s milestone birthday bash
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