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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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How Iran-linked Handala group hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account

The hacked documents include correspondence and images

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
How Iran-linked Handala group hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account
How Iran-linked Handala group hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account

In a major security breach on Friday, March 27, 2026, a pro-Iranian hacking group known as Handala claimed credit for hacking the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel.

The group published a trove of private data online, including a detailed resume and various personal photographs of the director.

The Department of Justice confirmed the breach, stating that the leaked materials “appear authentic.” According to reports, the stolen documents include correspondence and images dating back as far as 2010.

Handala, which researchers link to Iranian cyber-intelligence, taunted the FBI chief on their website, stating that Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”


The hackers further boasted about their speed, claiming the “so-called ‘impenetrable’ systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours.”

This incident follows a recent Justice Department crackdown on Handala’s web domain.

In response to those government actions, the group wrote: “We decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever.”

While the FBI has not officially commented, the leak underscores the ongoing digital warfare between U.S. officials and foreign-backed hacking entities.

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