Barron Trump's FaceTime call led to 4-year jail term for UK attacker

A Russian man, Matvei Rumiantsev, was sentenced to four years in prison today for a violent assault on a woman in London.
The case gained global attention because the primary witness was Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of the U.S. President, who witnessed the attack during a FaceTime call.
The court heard that in January 2025, Rumiantsev became enraged by the victim’s friendship with Trump. During the attack, the defendant answered a video call from Trump and turned the camera to show the woman crying on the floor.
Trump immediately contacted British emergency services, stating, “I’m calling from the US, uh I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up.”
Rumiantsev was convicted of assault and perverting the course of justice after trying to pressure the victim to drop the charges.
In his sentencing remarks at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Justice Joel Bennathan told the defendant, “Your lack of insight and empathy was apparent at trial. You continue to try to blame the complainant for everything that has happened.”
The judge praised Trump’s quick thinking, noting he “properly and responsibly” ensured help was sent despite being thousands of miles away.