Andrew Garfield shares newfound appreciation for 'Harry Potter', takes dig at JK Rowling

Andrew Garfield knows it's not too popular now to watch Harry Potter movies, but he can't help but appreciate the craft that went behind the mega-hit franchise.
During his recent Hits Radio interview, the Spider-Man alum revealed that he only just recently watched Harry Potter, which he's aware is a controversial decision due to JK Rowing's anti-trans views.
Referring to the author as "she who shall remain nameless", he praised Daniel Radcliffe's performance and all the artists who contributed to the films.
"Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn't watched the 'Harry Potter' movies until recently," Garfield said.
The After the Hunt actor added, "He's really good in those movies. Those 'Harry Potter' movies are really good. I know it's controversial and we shouldn't be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit… the essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craftspeople."
"There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films. I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists, and Daniel is great," he noted.
Rowling, who is also involved in HBO's series reboot of Harry Potter, first went public in June 2020 about her anti-trans beliefs, prompting many of the stars of the franchise, including Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne, to speak out against her in support of trans rights.