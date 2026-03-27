Roy Keane’s mother Marie Keane passes away aged 79

Marie Keane, the mother of Ireland and Manchester United legend Roy Keane, has passed away at the age of 79.
Roy Keane's mother's death was confirmed via a notice released by her family, which read,“Keane (Carhoo, Rathpeacon, Co. Cork); on March 27th 2026, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Anne’s Ward at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice; Marie (née Lynch); dearly loved wife of the late Maurice (Mossie) and beloved mother of Denis, Johnson, Hilary, Roy and Pat.
“Predeceased by her brother Pat, her niece Estella and her nephew Thomas.
“Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Ina, Annette and Josephine, brothers Jack, Leo, Michael and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Linda, Theresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her great neighbours and friends,” the notice added.
Funeral is set to take place on Tuesday, March 31, at 11am at the Church of the Resurrection, Farranree, as per notice.
The 54-year-old Roy often keeps his life private, but once she described his mother on Instagram as “the only boss I listen to,” reflecting their strong bond.
Shortly after the news went viral, tributes began to pour in, with many remembering Marie as a warm and devoted mother.