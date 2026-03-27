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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Beckham caught in unexpected state amidst rift with son Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham's highly publicised rift with son Brooklyn erupted in January 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Beckham caught in unexpected state amidst rift with son Brooklyn
Beckham caught in unexpected state amidst rift with son Brooklyn

David Beckham’s true feelings have been unveiled by people close to him as he was reportedly grappling with emotional distress amidst his family’s highly publicised rift with son, Brooklyn Beckham.

According to Radar Online’s insiders, the former footballer "can't stop crying at the slightest little thing".

It all started at Cruz Beckham’s sold-out show at The Courtyard Theatre in East London this week during which he performed Loneliest Boy, a song that is said to be written about his eldest brother.

An eyewitness, in this regard, dished out, “David can't stop crying at the slightest little thing at the moment.”

The senior Beckham is being described as completely overwhelmed by what's happened with his eldest son.

Another source revealed, “Seeing Cruz perform that song just brought everything to the surface again.”

According to the witnesses, it wasn't just another performance as it felt incredibly personal and raw for the Beckham family.

It is to be noted here that the David Beckham family feud became public in January 2026, when Brooklyn Beckham posted series of claims on his Instagram Story.

He alleged that his parents were controlling, and criticised his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and even interfered in their 2022 wedding.

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