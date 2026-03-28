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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Kim Mulkey dismisses ongoing retirement rumours as ‘flat-out lies’

Kim Mulkey's statement comes after LSU’s narrow 87–85 Sweet 16 loss to Duke in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kim Mulkey dismisses ongoing retirement rumours ‘as flat-out lies’
Kim Mulkey dismisses ongoing retirement rumours ‘as flat-out lies’

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey debunked ongoing retirement rumours following her team’s narrow 87–85 loss to Duke Blue Devils women's basketball in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, stating, "I'm not retiring, do I look that bad?”

Kim called those speculations "flat-out lie," saying,"I don't know where that came from. I am only 63 and I'm healthy with a few stents in my heart. My doctor says I'm good to go."

The 63-year-old went on to say, "I think as we get older as coaches, they want to say, well, how much longer is she going to be in the game? I'm going to be in this game unless LSU fires me until I can't put a product on that floor that's competitive or my health fails me.

While revealing her further plans, Kim stated that she may take "a little time off" to enjoy some quality time with her family ahead of her sixth season at LSU.

Kim, who led LSU to a national championship in 2023, also intends to hire two assistant coaches and utilise the transfer portal to improve the lineup.

Despite a setback, Kim backed up her team and showed confidence over it, underscoring its contributions of younger players and the team’s overall potential.

With a 151-26 record at LSU, Mulkey clarified that currently she is only planning to take some break to spend time with her family, with no retirement plans in the list.

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