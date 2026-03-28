Justin Timberlake reacts to viral DUI arrest video: ‘horrific stain on reputation’

Justin Timberlake is reportedly reeling with the damage caused by his viral DUI arrest video.
The SexyBack singer found himself embroiled in a new controversy last week after a video of his DUI arrest from two years ago resurfaced and quickly went viral.
The video of Justin’s pull over saw him being asked "What are you doing?" to which he responded, "I’m on my World Tour".
When the policeman failed to understand what kind of tour the Mirrors singer was referring to, he explained, "Um, um, it’s hard to explain…I’m Justin Timberlake".
Shortly after the video went viral, it sparked a frenzy among singer’s fans with a flood of memes aimed at Justin’s response to the cops after pull over.
Now insiders close to Britney Spears’ ex have spilled about his thoughts on the viral video – which Justin believes has affected his reputation among fans.
"Justin knew the footage would go viral, which is why he fought so hard to have it sealed. So the fact he couldn’t pull that off is soul crushing and utterly humiliating to him," a source told Closer.
They continued, "He’s totally consumed by what he says is the injustice of it all and is worried sick that it’ll be a horrific stain on his reputation and legacy that he’ll never shake off."
"He keeps saying he was persecuted and singled out for being famous, which is laughable as the cops didn’t even know who he was at first!" added the insider.