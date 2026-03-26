News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

New COVID-19 variant BA 3.2 detected in 25 US states: What you need to know

Cicada strain was first identified in a traveler at the San Francisco International Airport

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
New COVID-19 variant BA 3.2 detected in 25 US states: What you need to know
New COVID-19 variant BA 3.2 detected in 25 US states: What you need to know

Health officials are closely monitoring a highly mutated new COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2, which has officially reached the United States.

Nicknamed “Cicada” because it seemingly “lurked underground” for months before emerging, the strain was first identified in a traveler at San Francisco International Airport.

Since then it has been detected in wastewater samples across 25 states signaling a quiet but steady spread.

What makes BA.3.2 unique is its massive genetic shift. It contains 70 to 75 mutations in its spike protein making it “genetically distinct from the JN.1 lineages that have circulated in the United States since January 2024,” according to the CDC.


Experts are particularly concerned about its ability to bypass existing defenses. CDC researchers warned that “BA.3.2 mutation in the spike protein have the potential to reduce protection from a previous infection or vaccination.”

Despite these changes, there is no evidence yet that Cicada causes more severe illness. While laboratory tests show it may be better at “immune escape” it has not yet become the dominant strain.

As one expert noted “It is possible we will see Cicada drive a summer COVID surge but that is by no means certain.”

Liverpool legend John Toshack diagnosed with dementia at 77
Liverpool legend John Toshack diagnosed with dementia at 77
April PS Plus lineup leaks bring THIS exciting in spotlight
April PS Plus lineup leaks bring THIS exciting in spotlight
Fans heartbroken as Salah confirms leaving 'Liverpool' in emotional video
Fans heartbroken as Salah confirms leaving 'Liverpool' in emotional video
Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date
Pokémon Champions set to launch Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on THIS date
Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
'Minecraft World' theme park to open in UK by 2027
'Minecraft World' theme park to open in UK by 2027
LeBron James achieves historic milestone, sets new all-time record
LeBron James achieves historic milestone, sets new all-time record
Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory
Mercedes issues statement after Max Verstappen disqualified from NLS2 victory
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonseca's bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on Fonseca's bold comparison with Carlos Alcaraz
Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions
Is PlayStation Network still down? Players report widespread disruptions
Logan Paul’s Tom Brady comments sparks backlash after flag football win
Logan Paul’s Tom Brady comments sparks backlash after flag football win
Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win
Olivier Rioux’s towering height makes waves at Florida’s March Madness win

Popular News

Dash Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed

Dash Crofts, 'Summer Breeze' singer dies at 85: Cause of Death revealed
6 minutes ago
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside

Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside

2 hours ago
HBO Max rolls out in the UK ahead of 'Harry Potter' series debut

HBO Max rolls out in the UK ahead of 'Harry Potter' series debut
2 hours ago